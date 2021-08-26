Anyone with a red passport should act quickly.

Many holidaymakers are heading off, but first check if your passport is still valid. With new holiday locations opening up and quarantine laws either easing or becoming unnecessary, many holidaymakers are taking off.

According to YorkshireLive, anyone who still has a red passport from before the UK entered the EU will find that it is only valid for ten years.

Red passports (passports issued before the UK exited the EU) with additional months are no longer valid.

After posing as a delivery driver, an armed group ties up a security guard.

When the United Kingdom left the European Union last year, a new blue passport with the letters ‘BRITISH PASSPORT’ was issued, replacing the red passport that indicated membership in the EU.

Anyone renewing or applying for a new passport since the middle of 2020 has received the new, blue passport.

Thousands of individuals, however, can still use their red passports if they are up to date.

Hays Travel, a leading travel firm, has issued an urgent caution to anyone traveling abroad with a “old-style” red UK passport.

“Important passport update revisions: due to changes in validity since leaving Europe, your passport is now only valid for 10 years from the issue date on your passport,” Hays Travel Plympton, a Plymouth office of the UK’s largest independent travel firm, said in a statement.

“If your passport was issued with additional months after the UK left the EU, those extra months are no longer valid.

“For example, a passport issued on June 21, 2012 will expire on December 21, 2022.

“Your passport is now valid until June 21, 2022.

“Most EU nations demand that your passport be valid for six months on the day of your return from vacation, but some countries require three months, thus in the previous example, the last date you might return would be December 21, 2021.”

If you’re traveling to another country, the government recommends that you check the country’s entrance criteria to see if you need to renew your passport.