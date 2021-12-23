Anyone with a mortgage should listen to Martin Lewis’ urgent warning.

Following the jump in interest rates last week, Martin Lewis is asking everyone to double-check their mortgages.

The Bank of England has stated that its base rate will be raised from a historic low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent in order to reduce inflation.

Monthly repayments for consumers with a variable rate mortgage are expected to increase as a result.

The good news is that switcher rates are extremely low – but this is unlikely to last long.

“Many economists also foresee further base rate rises in 2022 to battle surging inflation,” the consumer website noted.

“Everyone with a mortgage should review their position and see whether switching could save them thousands of pounds.”

What effect it has on you will be determined by the type of mortgage you have.

Fixed-rate mortgages, which account for around 75% of all mortgages, are protected, meaning they will pay the same rate until the term finishes.

However, if you have a variable rate, your costs are likely to climb. If it’s a tracker, it’ll increase by 0.15 percentage points, adding around £8 to a monthly payment for every £100,000 of debt.

While a conventional variable rate (or one connected to an SVR) is not guaranteed to grow by the same amount, it is quite likely to do so.

“Everyone should check their mortgage – and many can switch to save £1,000s,” MSE advises.

“Dig out your documentation so you can keep track of the kind (fixed or variable), rate, and when any initial offer expires, among other things.”

Those on an SVR are likely “already massively overpaying and it’ll become worse,” according to the financial advice site, but “significant savings” are achievable.

You can lock in a bargain up to six months ahead of time if you’re on a fix tracker that finishes within six months – or can leave your agreement penalty-free – so it’s worth checking now while rates are low.

If you’re on a long-term fix or tracker, it’s a good idea to compare reduced monthly payments against early repayment penalties.

The ‘Ditch your mortgage?’ calculator on MSE can assist you.