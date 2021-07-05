Anyone with a driver’s license should be aware of MoneySavingExpert’s caution.

After the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency issued a warning, drivers are being advised to look for a variety of red signs.

The ECHO revealed last week that websites were set up soliciting drivers to pay for services that are available for free on the DVLA website.

Thousands of motorists are alleged to have been duped by websites that charge for services such as altering your address on your driver’s license, renewing your driver’s license, or assisting with V5C vehicle registration certificates.

Scam emails requesting money for “digital Covid passports” are being warned against.

According to the Mirror, all of these things may be done for free or for a significantly lower charge on the DVLA website.

While the sites do provide the services they promote and are not unlawful, the DVLA does not want drivers to pay for things they do not need.

For example, renewing a driver’s license on the DVLA website costs £14, but it might cost up to £60 elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a number of scammers are requesting drivers’ driving license information, offering car tax refunds, highlighting a failed vehicle tax payment, and requesting bank information.

In the three months leading up to September this year, the agency reported a 603 percent rise in reports of fake emails, messages, and phone calls to its contact center, compared to the same period last year.

From July to September 2020, public reports of email frauds increased the most, going from 603 to 3,807, a 531 percent increase over the same three months last year.

“These copycat sites aren’t illegal, but they dress up like respectable webpages and employ smart tactics to appear higher on search engines,” MoneySavingExpert deputy editor Guy Anker said of the “shyster sites.”

“They get you to fill out forms that require no more effort on your side than if you had done it yourself via official websites, and then they cost you for ‘administration’ or ‘services,’ which is really just sending it on to the appropriate entity with no further effort.”

It’s a red signal if a website selling DVLA-related services doesn’t include “gov.uk” in the address bar. The summary comes to a close.