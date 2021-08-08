Anyone who withdraws money from a cash machine should be cautious.

An urgent warning has been issued, and it may affect everyone who uses a cash machine to withdraw money.

Scammers have been messing with the machines in an attempt to steal the money going out, according to reports.

According to Lancs Live, fraudsters are currently employing dual-purpose cash machines to gain access to withdrawals.

Scammers have been covering the withdrawal slot with a plastic cover to make users believe there is only one box for both withdrawals and deposits.

This leads the consumer to believe the cash register is broken since no money has been dispensed, when in fact money has been dispensed through the secret slot.

When the consumer leaves, the con artist can approach the machine, open the cover over the correct dispenser, and pocket the cash.

Hasan Mahmood, a consumer, asks why his money was not dispensed in a video.

He then notices a sign above the ATM stating that deposits are now unavailable.

The customer is led to believe that the deposit box is the identical one from which cash is dispensed – which is currently broken.

Then he notices a plastic lid on a different area of the machine. He can be seen taking down the plastic cover to see his cash.

The person in the video used a Nationwide Building Society cash machine, but other banks with deposit boxes are also likely to be affected.

Customers should always look for suspicious activities before withdrawing cash in public, according to the building society.

“The type of occurrence seen in the video, while rare, can happen to ATMs anywhere at any time,” a representative stated. To combat these types of scams, Nationwide has implemented a number of safeguards.

“However, as the video shows, it is critical that consumers be attentive and check for any suspicious gadgets when using ATMs, particularly those located outside,” says the author.

Following this, a number of additional lenders have issued client warnings.

Customers should check for strange behaviour before inputting their card or pin information, according to Santander.

“Using a cash machine is simple, quick, and usually always secure. However, fraudsters have been known to interfere with cash ATMs in order to obtain your card information, PIN, or.” “The summary comes to an end.”