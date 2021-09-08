Anyone who uses £20 and £50 notes should be aware of how to change them.

The day when the old £20 and £50 notes will no longer be usable has been disclosed.

According to Mirror Online, new polymer versions of both notes have been in circulation since 2020.

The new £20 showing JMW Turner went into circulation on February 20th, 2021, while the new £50 honoring Alan Turing went into circulation on June 23rd, 2021.

The latest series of polymer notes includes the Turner £20 and Turing £50, as well as the Winston Churchill £5 and Jane Austen £10.

When will I be able to use the old £20 and £50 notes no longer?

The Bank of England has issued a statement stating that from September 30, 2022, the old paper £20 and £50 notes would no longer be acknowledged as legal money.

“The last day you can use Bank of England paper £20 and £50 notes will be 30 September 2022,” according to a statement.

“These paper notes will no longer be legal tender after September 30, 2022, therefore we encourage consumers to spend them or deposit them at their bank before that date.”

The old £5 was phased out on May 5, 2017, while the £10 was phased out on March 1, 2018.

You do, however, have some options if you miss the deadline.

What is the best way to swap old bank notes?

Instructions for those who still have old paper banknotes can be found on the Bank of England (BoE) website.

You can get them exchanged at the following locations:

At the bank: The Bank of England claims that depositing your notes with your bank is the simplest way to exchange them. To do so, you’ll need to go to your nearest bank branch in person.

In line at the post office The Post Office may take withdrawal notes as payment for products and services, as well as as a deposit into any bank account you have access to.

You can send old banknotes to the Bank of England, and they’ll give you a check for the amount, or the equivalent in new polymer notes.

Department NEX, Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH, accepts banknotes and photocopies of ID.

You can also pay a visit to the BoE.