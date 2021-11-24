Anyone who receives a parking penalty is advised to disregard prior guidance.

According to experts, motorists who are charged with parking tickets are frequently offered misleading and inaccurate advice.

Anyone who receives a fine that they believe is excessive has been reminded not to disregard it.

Instead, the RAC advises that you appeal in the first instance, and then if necessary, to a free independent appeals agency.

Some argue that parking tickets can be ignored, particularly if they are issued on private property. This, however, is not the case.

While it is not exactly unlawful to ignore a parking charge notice issued by a private corporation because it is not issued by a government official, it could result in serious consequences.

If you ignore or refuse to pay a private parking ticket, you could be taken to court, and if you’re found guilty, you’ll be responsible for any legal fees, which could be much more than the parking fine.

According to the RAC, the simplest approach to avoid getting a parking ticket is to pay where you should and not park where you don’t have the right to.

In private parking lots, drivers should always verify the signage and abide by the terms and restrictions.

According to the RAC Foundation, 8 million parking tickets were issued this year; nevertheless, four out of five motorists never get a parking penalty.