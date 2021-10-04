Anyone who owns a Ford or Fiat 500 automobile should be cautious.

Thieves are targeting drivers with specific vehicles, according to police.

Keyless entry is a smart new approach that includes copying wireless key signals and enables them to enter cars in the driveway.

Theft is primarily targeting Fiat 500 cars in Staffordshire at the time.

Thefts of Ford Transit vehicles have been on the rise in recent months as well.

Keyless relay devices or “skeleton/Tibbie” keys are likely to be used by the criminals.

To keep your car entry devices safe while inside the house, consider obtaining a key security pouch (also known as a Faraday pouch). These prevent thieves from gaining access to the key signal.

After pressing your key fob, always double-check that your car doors are locked.

If at all feasible, park in a garage or another secure location where it will be difficult to pull the car out if it is accessible.

Use a steering lock if necessary.

“Lots of keyless Fords stolen the last few days,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated in August.

“Patrol decided to drive around a few estates to see whether there were any parked vehicles.

“They found this stolen Ford Kuga on the first route they went down. The vehicle has been recovered for forensic purposes.”

DC “We would like to reiterate the need for keyless entry car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked at all times when not in use and to consider using Faraday bags to hold their keys to prevent cloning, as well as possibly using steering locks on their vehicles,” said Daniel Trupp of Staffordshire Police’s Priorities Team.

“Of course, please report any questionable activities you see in your neighborhoods or at work.”