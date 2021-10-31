Anyone who like tea and wants to explore the world should apply for this position.

This could be the job for you if you enjoy a decent brew.

Tetley Tea is looking for two people to fill new positions as “Graduate Tea Buyers” at their company.

The one-of-a-kind job entails tasting up to 300 different teas every day, learning skills and undergoing training to become a tea master, traveling the world to establish long-term connections with suppliers and tea growers, and anticipating future tea trends.

“Learn the language of tea,” the winning two applicants will be expected to say.

“This is a dream job that few people are aware of,” a Tetley spokeswoman remarked.

“Tea tasting, like wine sommeliering, is a sophisticated art that takes years to master. To be called an expert, you must complete 10,000 hours of instruction across 450 abilities, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering! “You don’t need a sophisticated palate when you’re starting out,” they noted. “This is achieved through our training and mentoring program.”

“We want to hear from you if you have a distinct enthusiasm for great tasting food and drink and would like to learn about the zing, sparkle, color, and body of different quality tea types.”

Tetley’s headquarters in London will be the location for the full-time employees.

Graduate Tea Buyers, on the other hand, will have the option to tour the world and visit tea-growing regions after completing their training, allowing them to broaden their understanding of the hot beverage industry.

However, acquiring the job is difficult because it demands a 2:2 grade in any degree discipline, as well as strong planning, time management, and organizational skills.

“Tasting tea is a vital element of the work, so you need to have a clear passion for everything tea related,” said the tea pioneers, who were founded in 1837.

If you think you’d be a good fit for the job, apply as soon as possible because the deadline is November 5th.

Follow this link to learn more about the position and to apply.