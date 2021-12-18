Anyone who has purchased a Christmas tree has been given with a warning.

Many of us will have put up our Christmas tree by now, whether hastily in the last few days or joyfully in November to kick off the holiday season.

Each tree will be unique to you, and as you relax with a mince pie and admire your work, the thought of tearing it down will be a distant memory.

As the Christmas season approaches earlier and earlier each year, it has been found that many people make a simple but costly error.

Christmas decorations, believe it or not, may be slowing down your broadband this season, which is bad news for individuals who want to relax and watch classic films or video call friends and family.

A broadband expert has offered some helpful advice on how to improve your internet speed.

“This Christmas, many of us will be watching Christmas classic flicks from the sofa, video chatting family and friends, and maybe unboxing some snazzy new Wi-Fi reliant gadgets,” said Nick Baker, broadband analyst at Uswitch.com.

“If your broadband is having trouble keeping up, it’s possible that your Christmas decorations are interfering with the connection.”

“Any large object placed in front of your router will block your Wi-Fi signal, so keep that in mind if you’ve rearranged your furniture for the holidays, and even think about where you put your Christmas tree.”

“Tinsel and fairy lights can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal and potentially slow down your connection rates, so keep them away from your internet router.”

The following are Nick’s top ten suggestions:

Other electrical equipment in your home, including fairy lights, can interfere with your Wi-Fi connection, believe it or not. The lights, as attractive as they are, have the potential to slow down your connection rates. They, as well as other equipment like lamps, speakers, TVs, and monitors, should be kept as far away from the router as feasible.

Similarly, placing bulky objects near your router will obstruct your Wi-Fi signal, resulting in slower speeds. So, if you've relocated for the holidays, make sure your sofa or Christmas tree isn't right in front of the door.