Anyone who enjoys breakfast has a dream job in Liverpool.

Wouldn’t it be great if you were paid to eat the most important meal of the day?

MyJobQuote is looking for a professional breakfast tester in Liverpool to assist them determine which full English is the best in the country.

Successful candidates will earn £250 to taste test a variety of builder’s breakfasts and pick which one is the most delectable.

The winning candidate must assess the breakfasts based on the following criteria:

How appealing does it appear?

Breakfast proportions

Produce and cooking quality

The general flavor

Money well spent

MyJobQuote is searching for breakfast testers all throughout the country, and Liverpool’s greatest dishes will be pitted against those from Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, and Plymouth.

To apply, simply fill out the form on MyJobQuote’s official website and explain why you believe you are the best candidate for the job.

The person who gets the job will be given a localized food and travel budget, as well as the responsibility of creating material for the MyJobQuote website to report on their findings.

The post is open to all UK residents aged 18 and over, and applications are due by 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

The winner will be revealed on the MyJobQuote website on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

So, if you think you have what it takes to be a breakfast expert, fill out this form to apply to be a professional taste tester.