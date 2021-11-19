Anyone who drives a car or other vehicle has been handed a warning.

Drivers are being cautioned that using a cellphone in a vehicle will be subject to tougher regulations.

Using a hand-held device to text or make a phone call while driving is already forbidden (unless in an emergency).

However, from next year, laws will prohibit drivers from taking photos or videos, scrolling through playlists, or playing games on their phones.

Existing regulations are being strengthened, making it unlawful to use a hand-held mobile phone while driving in almost all circumstances.

Anyone found using a hand-held device while driving will be fined £200 and receive six points on their license.

Drivers will be permitted to use devices such as a sat-nav “hands-free” while driving if they are placed in a cradle.

They must, however, always accept responsibility for their driving and may face criminal charges if the authorities discover that they are not in proper control of their car.

“Too many deaths and injuries occur while mobile phones are held,” stated Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“By making it simpler to prosecute people who use their phone while driving unlawfully, we’re bringing the law into the twenty-first century while also protecting all road users.”

“While our roads are among the safest in the world, we will keep working relentlessly to improve them, particularly through our award-winning THINK! campaign, which challenges social conventions among high-risk drivers.”

The Government will rewrite the Highway Code following a public survey in which 81 percent of respondents endorsed plans to adopt harsher punishments.

To guarantee that the legislation keeps up with technology, drivers who make a contactless payment using their mobile phone while stationary will be exempt from the new rule.

This exception will apply only when payment is made with a card reader and will cover places like a drive-through restaurant or a road toll.

It will not be possible for drivers to make general online payments while on the road.