Anyone who buys toilet paper at Tesco will receive an announcement.

Tesco is doing its part to cut down on transportation costs by retiring its large pack of 24 toilet paper rolls for good.

As the size of the item decreases, so does the amount of packing utilized.

Tesco claims it will instead sell a 12-pack of toilet paper that uses a novel method of securely winding toilet paper onto cardboard tubes.

The new “double rolls” will have twice the number of sheets, saving 67 tonnes of plastic packaging per year, according to the grocer.

Tesco will also utilize 17 fewer lorries per week as a result of the change.

Tesco also plans to use the same process to compress its smaller packets by the end of the year, ahead of more adjustments in the coming months.

“As well as removing unnecessary plastic, reducing the size of multipacks will free up important space in our lorries that can be put to excellent use this Christmas,” Katie Frost, Tesco’s paper buying manager, said.

“As part of our 4Rs packaging strategy, we’re looking at a number of approaches to use less packaging.”

“We’ve removed 6,000 tonnes of packaging from items in the last four years, including a billion pieces of plastic.”