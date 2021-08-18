Anyone who banks with M&S has been issued an urgent warning.

Customers have been warned that Marks and Spencer’s banks would close permanently in two weeks.

The High Street behemoth’s banking services will close on August 31st, requiring everyone with an open account to take action.

According to Mirror Online, M&S is advising consumers who still have money in one of their accounts to switch banks and ensure their money is switched over as soon as possible.

Due to a spike in internet banking, Marks and Spencer closed all of its physical branches in shops on July 2.

The closures have had no effect on the travel money bureaux branches, which are located in over 100 locations.

Customers of M&S Bank who haven’t transferred accounts yet should follow the steps outlined by Mirror Online.

On August 31, M&S will immediately close all bank accounts.

Customers who still have an open account must transfer their funds elsewhere before this date.

If you have money in your account by August 31, it will be effectively frozen, and you will need to contact M&S to transfer the sum to another account.

M&S’ current account is no longer accepting new applications, but its banking division will continue to provide credit cards, insurance, savings, and loan products.

You’ll need to have a balance of zero to delete your account now via the M&S website, which means any money you have will need to be sent elsewhere.

You’ll also need to pay off any outstanding debt.

If you’re having trouble paying your overdraft right now, call M&S at 0345 900 0900 to talk about your options.

How to Change Bank Accounts Advice

The Current Account Swap Service is the simplest way to switch accounts (CASS). All of your direct debits, standing orders, and recurring payments will be migrated over as a result of this.

Before you make the switch, investigate if there are any current bank switch awards to see if you may profit from your decision.