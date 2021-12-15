Anyone using Google Chrome is advised to run a quick check.

Google has issued a warning to all Chrome users about a “serious” threat that you should investigate.

The worldwide technology behemoth has been hit by a slew of cyberattacks this year, and has now revealed a new one that affects Windows, Mac, and Linux users alike.

According to Forbes, Chrome’s vast two billion-strong user base must take fast action.

Google has provided relatively limited details on the new attacks, however it has stated that the latest hack is “critically dangerous”:

CVE-2021-4098: Insufficient data validation vulnerability in Mojo, rated critical.

Swiftshader has a high-rated use-after-free vulnerability, CVE-2021-4099.

CVE-2021-4100: An object lifecycle issue in ANGLE, rated high.

Swiftshader has a heap buffer overflow vulnerability, CVE-2021-4101.

The high-rated use-after-free vulnerability in the V8 engine for which an exploit has already been seen in the wild is CVE-2021-4102.

People are being urged by Google to download a new update and verify that their search engines are up to date.

“Google is aware of claims that an exploit… exists in the wild,” the statement read.

Google has issued a new version of Chrome, 96.0.4664.110, but it advises that it “will spread out over the coming days/weeks,” so you might not be able to protect yourself right now.

Go to Settings > Help > About Google Chrome to see if you’re protected.

You are secure if your Chrome browser is listed as 96.0.4664.110 or higher. If the update for your browser is not yet available, it is critical that you check for it on a frequent basis.

You must restart your computer after updating your browser because the browser will not be secured until you do so.