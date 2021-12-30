Anyone turning on their central heating this winter is advised to be cautious.

Homeowners have been cautioned that turning on their central heating could result in property damage.

The UK had an abnormally warm finish to 2021, but forecasters predict that temperatures will fall at the start of the New Year.

People will be going for the thermostat to remain warm as the country prepares for a chilly spell.

While most people are worried about the cost of heating their home, a property expert has warned that this can also lead to damp and mold, according to Bristol Live.

Timberwise’s Tim Fenner, who specializes in damp-proofing and property maintenance, said: “Condensation is a serious issue, and it is by far the most prevalent cause of wetness in British homes. Due to the current weather, it can be difficult to keep a home warm and dry on the inside.

“This is especially true in the winter, when people are drying their clothes and trying to save money on heating, so they keep the house cold and only turn on the heat when absolutely necessary.”

“The house cools down as the heating is turned off. The water that evaporated when it was hot had to go somewhere, and it ended up in the house’s atmosphere. As the house cools, water condenses in wet locations, resulting in the growth of mould.

“The more moisture the air can contain the warmer it gets, so it’s a particular issue in the winter when people turn on their central heating.”

The most severely affected areas of your home are those with poor air circulation or items that can easily collect moisture, such as curtains and behind furniture such as sofas and wardrobes.

Blackspot mould, which is a mixture of water vapour and dust, is the most common winter culprit, according to Tim.

He said, " "It's in almost every home, and it's quite innocuous at low concentrations. When the condition worsens, or when it reaches dangerously high levels, it can be harmful to persons with asthma or respiratory problems."