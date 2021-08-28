Anyone trying to get a taxi in Liverpool this weekend is being warned by taxi drivers.

People in Merseyside are unable to get cabs due to a “serious scarcity” of private hire and taxi drivers.

Many individuals have reported having great difficulty getting cabs in Liverpool and across the region, with some having to wait hours or give up entirely.

Now, Alpha Taxis, one of the region’s largest private hire companies, has revealed the primary factors that are causing these troubles.

According to James Bradley, director of Alpha, there is a “serious shortage” of private hire and taxi drivers at the moment, with Merseyside in particular hurting.

Mr Bradley explained the problem, saying, “Unfortunately, many drivers have been driven out of the sector over the last 18 months due to health difficulties of their own or for family members, etc.”

“However, replacing those who have left has proven difficult and time-consuming.

“Since the limitations were lifted in April, the number of journeys has increased dramatically, with people returning to their daily routines. The ratio of available employment to available drivers, on the other hand, is currently in desperate need of more drivers.”

“We believe we’ll need roughly 500 more drivers to match current demand,” he continued.

Local governments, according to Mr Bradley, have had their hands bound by covid regulations, preventing them from processing enough new badge applications or conducting enough street knowledge tests.

“Unfortunately, for substantial sections of the prior 18 months, the new badge candidate process was practically closed,” he continued.

“Through improved pay and more efficient use of technology, we are constantly aiming to make the sector even more profitable for existing drivers and more appealing to those looking for new job options.

“We’ve aggressively engaged with local job centers to help folks re-enter the workforce. There are plenty of opportunities to drive with us and earn a fair livelihood if somebody is currently looking for work.”

On social media, the so-called “taxi shortage” in Liverpool and the surrounding area has been well chronicled.

Many people have characterized themselves as being in excruciatingly tough situations.