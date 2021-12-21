Anyone traveling by train should be aware that ‘widespread disruption’ has been confirmed.

Rail companies have warned that “widespread disruption” will be experienced during the Christmas season.

Due to workers being sick or isolating, a number of rail companies have been obliged to operate with a restricted service.

Passenger numbers have recently been impacted by the suggestion to work from home, but they are expected to rise this week as people travel for the holidays.

A representative for Avanti West Coast warned that staff shortages caused by the coronavirus could result in last-minute cancellations.

“Unfortunately, the epidemic has resulted in some staff shortages,” they said.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our full schedule, but there may be some cancellations due to inclement weather.”

In order to disperse demand across the holiday season, the company has lifted all peak ticket limits.

Northern Rail expects the service interruption to endure until January 3 and is running on a modified schedule owing to “covid and crew unavailability and extensive technical maintenance.”

Delays and short-notice cancellations are expected during the next two weeks, according to TransPennine Express, due to “a lack of available workers caused by industrial relations concerns.”

A spokeswoman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents railway operators, advised anyone planning to travel during the holidays to check the status of their train first.

“Like everyone else, our workforce is susceptible to the virus,” she said, “but as we demonstrated during the pandemic last year, we will ensure that important workers can get to where they need to be.”

“At the present, we are unable to run every train as planned, but we understand that people want to know that their train will arrive on time, so we will work hard to provide clear, accurate, and timely information, which people should check before traveling.”

Passengers must be warned as soon as possible if their holiday journey will be disrupted, according to the chief executive of independent watchdog Transport Focus.

“It’s preferable to have some services temporarily withdrawn on a planned basis than to have chaotic last-minute cancellations,” Anthony Smith remarked.

“These are more difficult for passengers to handle and are more likely to result in overcrowding.”

"In order to plan their journeys, passengers require clear, trustworthy information. Anyone who has already purchased tickets must be informed and given alternate options."