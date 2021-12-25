Anyone taking a lateral flow test this Christmas has been sent an urgent warning.

People catching up with friends and relatives this Christmas have been advised to avoid lateral flow tests.

Boris Johnson has called for caution when it comes to the Omicron variant, promising to keep the data under regular scrutiny.

New limitations are unlikely to prevent families and friends from celebrating Christmas together, but there is growing speculation that additional precautions will be required to stem the spread of the variation.

Boris Johnson’s next announcement as Prime Minister will be when he “considers outlawing indoor mixing.”

Some experts advised that if people wanted a ‘nice Christmas meal,’ they should avoid meeting others this week.

We probably need additional limits, according to Stephen Reicher, a professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the government advisory body the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group, “but that needs to go along with proper support for business and individuals.”

He forewarned that