Anyone planning to drive this Christmas has been given with a warning.

Anyone planning on driving this Christmas has been presented with a life-saving caution.

According to shocking new study, half of drinkers believe they are safe to drive even if they have consumed more than the legal limit of alcohol.

According to Department for Transport figures, the number of individuals killed or seriously injured (KSI) in drink-drive incidents in the United Kingdom hit an eight-year high in 2019.

In crashes involving at least one motorist who was over the legal alcohol limit, there were roughly 2,050 KSI fatalities, up 8% from the previous year.

During the UK police forces’ annual Christmas-time operation in 2020, 6,730 motorists were captured driving while over the legal limit or on drugs.

In the run-up to Christmas, UK police agencies are stepping up enforcement of alcohol and drug-driving laws.

The study’s lead author, Dr Kai Hensel of the University of Cambridge, said: “Many people may misinterpret their level of intoxication and believe they are fit to drive while, in reality, they have a potentially dangerously high quantity of alcohol in their blood.”

He continued, ” “If you’re driving, the greatest suggestion is to simply not drink.

“However, if you really want a drink, you should look into your personal alcohol tolerance.

“This varies from person to person, based on sex, weight, and age, and there are some trustworthy apps available to assist you.”

Ninety students in Germany were asked to indicate when they believed they had hit the country’s drink-drive limit after being served beer or wine in the study, which was published in the Harm Reduction Journal.

On the first day of the trial, more than a third of the participants (39%) came forward after they had already exceeded the limit.

By the second day, 53% of those who had signed up had done so.

The researchers also discovered that the more inebriated the volunteers grew, the lower their ability to estimate their breath alcohol content became.

In nations with higher legal driving limits, such as England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Dr. Hensel warned that this could have “severe implications.”

"In nations with legal alcohol restrictions, it's generally the," the academic, who also works for Witten/Herdecke University in west Germany, said.

