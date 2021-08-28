Anyone planning on visiting Formby Beach and Woods this weekend should be aware of an important caution.

People going to the beach this weekend are encouraged to take public transportation instead of driving.

A National Trust representative cautioned this morning that the car parks on Formby Beach are already full and will likely close for the day.

The good weather draws thousands of visitors to Merseyside on a monthly basis, but it frequently causes traffic congestion.

After a police patrol was dispatched to deal with parking difficulties last month, more than 100 fines were issued.

After the vehicle parks became filled before 11 a.m., the tickets were issued, and drivers were forced to park in residential neighborhoods.

Residents, emergency services, and National Trust officials are urging visitors to take public transportation as the weather warms up to avoid high traffic and roadblocks.

“Both car parks are swiftly filling up and likely to close soon for the rest of the day,” says a post on the National Trust Formby Facebook page today. This is to keep everyone safe who is strolling around the place.

“Please take the subway, ride the local bike paths, or schedule your visit on a calmer day.

“I appreciate your help. We can have a safe and fun bank holiday weekend if we work together.”

Those who prefer to travel to the coast via public transportation can do so here.