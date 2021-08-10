Anyone in Merseyside who owns a Ford automobile should be aware.

Following a spike in stolen automobiles across Merseyside this week, all Ford owners have been sent a warning.

They want to make keyless Ford car owners aware of the dangers after a large number of vehicles have been stolen.

Criminals frequently target keyless cars because they believe they can get away with a car without breaking into a house or having physical access to the key.

Some criminals use high-tech equipment that allows them to amplify the key’s signal, allowing them to open the vehicle without having the transmitter key.

The car can be opened and started if a person’s key is close enough to the amplifying device.

Because keyless automobiles are frequently stolen, many individuals store their key fobs in a ‘protector pouch,’ which supposedly prevents transmissions.

While on patrol, an officer tweeted that they decided to seek for some of the stolen automobiles.

They claimed they found a black stolen Ford Kuga on the first road they drove down.

“Lots of keyless Fords stolen in the previous few days,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Patrol decided to drive around a few estates to see whether there were any parked vehicles.

“They found this stolen Ford Kuga on the first route they went down. The vehicle has been recovered for forensic purposes.”