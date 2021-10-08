Anyone in Liverpool who has had their Universal Credit benefits reduced should follow this advice.

Despite widespread criticism and petitions, the government has decided to rescind the £20-a-week increase that was implemented at the outset of the pandemic.

Charities have accused Boris Johnson of forcing millions of people into poverty at a time when food and energy prices are skyrocketing.

The decrease will affect thousands of people in Liverpool, but the city council has given some emergency advice and a reminder that help is available in the city to help individuals get by.

“Around one in three homes in Liverpool is currently in poverty, and a third of people on Universal Credit are in work,” said Councillor Jane Corbett, Deputy Mayor of Liverpool.

“The Government’s £20 a week cut to Universal Credit, which goes into effect today, will harm a lot of our citizens and make it impossible for a lot of families to make ends meet.

“It may appear to be a small sum of money, but it will mean the difference between keeping you and your family warm, fed, and clothed or not.”

“With the end of the furlough plan, the end of the £20 uplift in Universal Credit, the removing of the eviction prohibition, rising fuel bills, and coming right before Christmas, many thousands of our families will face a very difficult winter.”

“Despite our financial difficulties, we have a number of initiatives available to assist those who require short-term assistance, and we would encourage people to contact us rather than struggle alone.”

The following is a list of some of the services provided by the council and other organizations:

Today, go to www.liverpool.gov.uk/bms to obtain benefits advice or help with Universal Credit claims, or go to www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators to see if you qualify. You can also contact 0800 028 3697 for free or go to any One Stop Shop. If you live in social housing, you can also talk to your landlord.

Citizens Advice in your area may be able to assist you.