Anyone found possessing laughing gas could be charged with a crime in the near future.

The government is soliciting input on whether possession of laughing gas should be made illegal.

The independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) has been invited by the Home Office to investigate the harm caused by nitrous oxide.

The medication is usually inhaled after being released into balloons from little silver cannisters, causing euphoria for a short time.

On Merseyside’s beaches and parks, the cannisters are frequently left discarded at parties and other events.

Although it is unlawful to sell nitrous oxide, it is not prohibited to possess it.

Following a spike in use among young people across the country, the Home Office is now seeking advice, with the substance now becoming the second most often used drug among UK 16 to 24-year-olds.

“Misusing drugs can have a terrible impact on lives and communities, and we are committed to do everything we can to address this issue and protect the futures of our children and young people,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“We are prepared to take severe measures if the expert ACMD recommends additional limits on this drug.”

Nitrous oxide was last examined by the ACMD six years ago, and it was determined that it did not appear to merit supervision under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Nitrous oxide consumption for an extended period of time can result in vitamin B12 deficiency, anemia, and nerve damage.

It’s also utilized as an anesthetic in medicine.

Between 2001 and 2016, there were 36 deaths in the United Kingdom linked to nitrous oxide, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The initiative was dubbed a “gimmick” by former ACMD chairman David Nutt, who was fired in 2009 after suggesting that ecstasy and LSD were less dangerous than alcohol.

It is “absolutely emblematic of the utterly blinkered attitude that this Government has on drugs,” according to Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London and founder of the charity Drug Science.

“This is utterly worthless, an utter distraction, this is pretense of doing anything about drug problems, but focusing on a narcotic that has very little harm – lot less harm than alcohol – and they should be investing their money on people who are dying of,” he told the PA news agency.

