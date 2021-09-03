Anyone flying to Portugal, Barbados, Malta, Mexico, or Brazil should read this.

Last Monday, the government unveiled the most recent modifications to the UK’s traffic signal system.

Despite the fact that the peak holiday season has passed, UK jetsetters will be hoping to go away this month to enjoy some sunshine after the Met Office forecasted a gloomy September.

On the most recent assessment, destinations such as Switzerland, Canada, and Denmark were transferred to the green list, but this does not guarantee a hassle-free vacation, as each country has its own set of admission requirements.

Because of the large number of Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, some nations have implemented harsher restrictions on tourists entering from the United Kingdom.

Popular countries such as Portugal, Barbados, and Malta, on the other hand, have loosened travel restrictions to tempt last-minute vacationers, according to Lancs Live.

Here’s all you need to know about visiting some of the world’s most famous tourist destinations, including Portugal, Barbados, Malta, Mexico, and Brazil.

Portugal’s entrance requirements have been updated.

Unvaccinated British visitors can now visit Portugal without having to quarantine due to a last-minute law adjustment.

Previously, UK travellers entering mainland Portugal had to show that they had been completely vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna, or they would be quarantined for 14 days.

However, the country has suddenly relaxed its travel restrictions in the hopes of boosting last-minute summer vacation bookings.

Travelers will still need to provide a negative PCR or rapid antigen coronavirus test result, but they will not be required to present proof of vaccination upon arrival at the popular vacation spot. Children under the age of 12 are not need to present proof of a negative test result.

The new guidelines in mainland Portugal require lateral flow tests to be done within 48 hours of departure and PCR testing to be conducted within 72 hours, as well as the completion of a passenger locating card before to departure.

To avoid a two-week quarantine on the Portuguese islands of Azores and Madeira, visitors must present either a negative PCR test or a vaccine certificate, however they can get a free test on arrival if they agree to go into “prophylactic isolation,” which is a 12- to 24-hour wait for the test result.

Barbados’ entry criteria

