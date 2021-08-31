Anyone flying to France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, or Cyprus should read this.

Last Monday, the government unveiled the most recent changes to the UK’s travel traffic signal system.

Switzerland, Canada, Denmark, and Lithuania were all added to the green travel list as a result of the assessment, according to Lancs Live.

Travelers who visit countries on the green list are not forced to quarantine when they return to the UK, but this does not imply they will have a completely stress-free trip.

Every country has its own set of travel criteria, and because of the high number of positive Covid-19 cases still being reported in the UK, countries have tightened their restrictions on British visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know about major tourist destinations including France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus.

France has travel restrictions.

Because France is on the amber list, travelers returning to the UK after a trip to France must adhere to a strict set of criteria.

Breaking them can result in fines of up to £1,000 for a first offense, with penalty increasing with further offenses.

You must complete the following tasks before returning to England:

perform a Covid-19 test three days before your trip and pay for additional services Covid-19 tests will be conducted in the United Kingdom. fill out a passenger search form

Your immunization status will determine the next actions. You won’t need to quarantine if you’ve had both of your vaccinations. All you have to do is take a Covid test on or before your second day back.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you must quarantine for 10 days at home or wherever you are staying. On or before day two and on or after day eight, you must take a Covid test.

Only vaccinated visitors are allowed to enter France unless they have a compelling cause to be there.

You’ll be asked to provide proof of vaccination and sign a sworn statement at the border.

People who have not been immunized will need to:

With an International Travel Certificate, you may demonstrate that you have a compelling reason to travel. Make a sworn declaration. Proof of a negative PCR test within 24 hours after departure is required. Before taking another PCR test, self-isolate for seven days. Italy has travel restrictions.

Italy has travel restrictions.