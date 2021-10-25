Anyone considering buying a home should be cautious after a buyer lost £640,000.

Homebuyers are being cautioned of an increase in scams that have left victims out of pocket by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The Law Society of England and Wales has issued a warning regarding payment diversion fraud, which involves criminals luring consumers into handing over their house deposit and/or other funds required to purchase a home to them.

It has teamed up with the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC), which is part of the National Crime Agency, and Action Fraud to distribute fliers alerting people to the danger.

The end of a stamp duty vacation has contributed to a recent rise in home purchases, with real estate agents reportedly working long hours to help buyers beat the deadline.

Many people have moved home as part of their lifestyle modifications as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Law Society, the frauds “nearly usually” include criminals impersonating the victim’s lawyer in order to defraud them into sending their money to an account they control.

“We are requesting our members to share these flyers with their clients in order to assist safeguard them from these highly complex and nasty schemes,” said I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“These types of scams can entail large sums of money and have a long-term impact on the property buyer’s personal circumstances.” Solicitors and their clients may all help to make it more difficult for criminals to commit such acts.” According to the Law Society, a house buyer was duped into handing over £640,000.

Criminals intercepted emails between the buyer and their solicitor, allowing them to obtain all information related to the house transaction.

They then requested payment using a “spoof” email account. Payment information was sent by faked email on headed solicitors paper, and the amount required was exactly what the buyer had anticipated to pay.

The actual solicitor afterwards informed the victim that the funds had not been asked. The majority of the money was never recovered, therefore wiping out the victim's equity and savings and causing the purchase to fail.