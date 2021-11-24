Anyone buying bread should be aware that there has been a significant amount of change come in.

Anyone who buys bread from UK shops has been issued with a warning.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the price of a loaf will hit a nine-year high after surging worldwide demand drove the price of bread wheat up by 26.7 percent in the past year.

When buying bread from major supermarkets such as ASDA, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s, customers across the country will be impacted.

It means that consumers will have to pay greater pricing.

The price hikes will also affect other commodities, such as pasta, which has already received a price increase in recent weeks.

According to trade newspaper The Grocer, wheat used for animal feed has also increased, though not by as much, and is now roughly 16.2% higher than a year ago.

Fuel price increases, a lorry driver scarcity, and increased wages to combat the recruiting crisis are all contributing to the rising cost of many popular meals.

Alice Jones, an economist with the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), said: “On the back of supply concerns, worldwide wheat prices continue to rise each week, and UK prices are following suit.

“As long as global prices continue to rise, domestic prices will continue to rise.”

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization highlighted a “recent spike in agricultural input prices” in a recent evaluation of the global food market, adding, “Higher prices of these inputs will surely translate into higher production costs, and finally into higher food prices.””

“Energy cost is also on the rise,” Gordon Polson, CEO of the Federation of Bakers in the United Kingdom, told The Grocer. “HGV driver shortages and recruitment are resulting in rising wage rates.”

The industry is “subject to inflationary pressure in connection to the cost of flour, as well as the gas we use in our ovens and gasoline for our delivery fleet,” according to Allied Bakeries, which owns Kingsmill.