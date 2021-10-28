Anyone awaiting a delivery should be on the lookout for an urgent message from Hermes.

Hermes, the parcel delivery business, has issued an urgent caution to anyone waiting for a package to arrive.

The warning comes amid reports that a number of consumers have been targeted and are on the verge of falling victim to a new scam.

Similar false communications purporting to be from Royal Mail and other shipping organizations preceded these new shipment scams.

“I received a text from Hermes telling me it’d failed to deliver item (I was really waiting for a delivery) and asking to reschedule at a fee of £1.49 and asking for card and bank details,” one woman from Formby wrote on a neighborhood app.

“I was told this was a scam after contacting [the retailer she had ordered from].” Keep an eye out for this, because it did resemble Hermes.” Many people reacted positively to the post.

“Ignore that, we never charge for delivery,” one man, who appeared to work for Hermes, stated. “Get the word out.” “This occurred to me twice,” a woman remarked. Strangely enough, I was expecting a package both times.

“I started the rescheduling form for the first time until it asked for £1.99. So I came to a halt and called the order firm, who informed me that it was a ruse.” “I’ve had a few of these,” wrote another. It’s clever because who doesn’t expect a package?” Smishing is a type of scam that combines SMS (texting) and phishing, a type of cybercrime in which criminals fish for financial or other information.

Hermes claims to never ask for personal information.

“Hermes will never ask you to enter or transmit sensitive customer information via the Internet (e.g. via e-mail, telephone, or SMS),” according to security advice on the delivery service’s website.

“Our services will be paid for in cash on the spot.”

“Please disregard any payment requests you receive via e-mail. It’s a phishing attempt in this scenario. Other phishing emails instruct the recipient to change their password or threaten to suspend their account. In some circumstances, don’t input any information at all.

“Whenever feasible, only enter website access data on your own computer.”