Anyday, a new inexpensive homeware range from John Lewis, takes on Wilkos, Range, and B&M.

A new inexpensive homeware collection has been unveiled by John Lewis.

The retailer’s Anyday collection seeks to provide consumers with cheap home furnishings without sacrificing quality.

The range includes almost 2,400 items, according to John Lewis, and it competes with other low-cost homeware retailers such as Wilkos, Ikea, B&M, and The Range.

We purchased an item from the Anyday collection to test if the line is as amazing as it claims to be.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people have relocated or purchased new homes; I, for one, relocated not long ago.

When you move somewhere new, there are some basic necessities that everyone requires, such as tea towels, silverware, and, of course, plates.

When it came to setting out my kitchen, I didn’t want to break the bank, so I shopped around and came very near to buying a set of plates from Wilkos for £25, but I wasn’t sure about the aesthetic.

In a last-ditch effort, I turned to Google and typed in grey plate sets (which you may have previously seen if you’ve been reading my meal reviews).

That’s when I discovered the Anyday collection by John Lewis & Partners.’

I was a little taken aback by the £35 price tag.

The 12 piece Contrast Rim Dinnerware Set includes four dinner plates, four bowls, and four side plates for under £40.

I chose grey because it has a nice mild contrast around the edge, but it also comes in green, which is subtle and not overpowering.

It’s constructed of stoneware, which means it’s fairly durable and “chip resistant” – I wouldn’t recommend intentionally attempting to chip it, but we all know how easily accidents happen.

You can throw it in the dishwasher, microwave, or even bake it up to 250°C – but you can also show off your John Lewis plates next time you have guests over for dinner.

Why wouldn’t you try splashing out a bit more when the pricing are so similar to Wilko’s?

I’ve had mine for almost a month and have no problems; they’re sturdy and stylish, and everyone who’s eaten off of them has said how nice they are. The summary comes to a close.