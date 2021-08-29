Antony Blinken said it’s “just not the case” that the US gave the Taliban a “kill list.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken refuted on Sunday that the US put Americans and friends in danger in Afghanistan by giving the Taliban a list of names in order to ensure their safe passage to the Kabul airport.

“The notion that we’ve done anything to jeopardize folks we’re attempting to assist in leaving the nation is simply false. And the notion that we exchanged lists of Americans or others with the Taliban is completely false,” Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Blinken went on to say that the US only gave the names of people who didn’t have the proper credentials or documentation to assist them pass through security checkpoints.

“In specific instances when you’re trying to get a bus or a group of people through and you need to show a manifest to do so, because especially in cases where people don’t have the necessary credentials or documents on them, then you’ll share names on a list of people on the bus so they can be assured that those are the people we’re looking to bring in, you’ll share names on a list of people on the bus so they can be assured that those are the people we’re looking to And that’s exactly what’s happened by definition,” Blinken added.

“However, the notion that we put anyone in any more danger is absolutely incorrect,” he continued.

Blinken’s remarks came after Politico reported earlier this week that the US military and diplomatic coordination team at Kabul airport had given the US a complete list of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who the US wished to evacuate from the country.

Several authorities, notably Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) and Will Hurd, a former CIA officer and U.S. Representative for Texas, have criticized the decision, claiming that sharing names could lead to the Taliban compiling a “death list.”

“The Biden administration’s approval of the sharing of names of everyone connected to the US government is the kind of ineptitude that leads to people being killed,” Hurd told This website.

“It’s again another proof that the Biden administration doesn’t understand who our allies and enemies are, and that they don’t have a genuine plan to pull Americans and our allies out of this quagmire they’ve created. If you want people to continue to be targeted by. This is a condensed version of the information.