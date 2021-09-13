Antony Blinken Defends Biden Administration’s Handling Of Withdrawal From Afghanistan.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified in front of Congress for the first time about President Joe Biden’s exit from Afghanistan.

Blinken recounted how the Biden administration prepped diplomats and military ahead of the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline in a prepared statement released ahead of his presentation. He went on to say that the administration evaluated a “broad range of contingencies” as part of completing one of the most difficult and largest airlifts in history, which Biden termed as “one of the most difficult and largest airlifts in history.”

Blinken repeated prior comments made by Biden and other officials that the Afghan government’s collapse was unavoidable. He did, however, advocate the premise that Kabul’s fast fall and the disintegration of Afghan security forces were unforeseeable. Even the most “pessimistic assessments” of the situation in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Blinke, could not foresee that “government forces in the city would collapse while U.S. soldiers remained.”

He also reiterated Biden’s position that failing to implement the Trump administration’s deal would have resulted in further fighting between the US and the Taliban, prolonging the war.

“Had he not kept his word, attacks on our forces and those of our partners would have resumed, and the Taliban’s national assault on Afghanistan’s key cities would have begun,” Blinken said.

“We inherited a date, but not a plan” for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said.

Blinken also criticized claims that Washington had abandoned its partners in the run-up to its decision to leave Afghanistan.

“I was in frequent contact with our Allies and partners in advance of the president’s decision to hear their opinions and factor them into our thinking. NATO supported the president’s announcement of the withdrawal very immediately and unanimously. In his remarks, Blinken stated, “We all set to work – collectively – on the drawdown.”

On Aug. 15, Kabul fell to the Taliban with little resistance from the Afghan military.