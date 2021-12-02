Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards of the Buccaneers have been suspended for’misrepresenting’ their vaccination status.

The National Football League (NFL) stated on Thursday that wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been punished for falsifying their COVID-19 vaccination statuses.

Suspensions will be in effect for three games.

A free agency player, John Franklin III, was also suspended, and if he is signed by a team, he will be ineligible.

The NFL claimed in a statement that it had investigated “recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.”

The statement said, “That review supported those claims and found that the three players breached the protocols.”

The league emphasized this “Our players’ health and safety are our top priorities. The protocols were created in collaboration…to ensure that we practice and play football as safely as possible during the pandemic.” This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.