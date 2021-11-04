Anton Lazzaro, a GOP strategist, is accused of threatening cops before of a sex trafficking trial.

Anton Lazzaro, a former Republican political strategist and GOP fundraiser, will remain in custody after allegedly threatening police officers and attempting to intimidate witnesses in his trial, according to a Minnesota judge.

Lazzaro, 30, was first charged with ten counts of juvenile sex trafficking in August after allegedly coercing and recruiting a number of adolescents to undertake paid sexual activities with him.

When Lazzaro contacted them, several of the girls were around 16 years old, and he was supposedly hunting for girls between the ages of 13 and 14.

According to news station KARE Minneapolis, the indictment also contained three counts of obstruction of justice, alleging that Lazzaro “knowingly and purposefully interfered” with the police investigation.

He is currently being jailed in Sherburne County, Minnesota.

Judge Patrick J. Schlitz signed an order mandating that Lazzaro remain in custody because he would “continue in his efforts to influence his alleged victims and threaten and intimidate government officials” if he were not.

According to the judge’s ruling, Lazzaro allegedly tried to induce “one of the victims and that victim’s parent” to sign a non-disclosure agreement to conceal the claims. Lazzaro is said to have offered the couple $1,000 in exchange.

He also allegedly threatened a number of people involved in his trial, including law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors, and FBI agents, saying that one of the prosecutors would “regret this.”

In addition to making verbal threats, Lazzaro attempted to get sensitive personal information about multiple police officers in an attempt to intimidate them.

The initial indictment listed a second co-conspirator, but the unknown individual has allegedly yet to be caught or charged.

Lazzaro, a key player in Minnesota’s Republican Party, previously worked as a political strategist for the party and oversaw a number of digital initiatives in the state. He also created his own Republican political action committee (PAC) while giving the party significant financial support, donating thousands of dollars to politicians.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence were said to have met and been acquainted with Lazzaro.

The Washington Newsday previously dug into Lazzaro's Instagram account, which revealed his opulent and extravagant lifestyle. Pictures of him on private jets and driving around were posted on his Instagram account.