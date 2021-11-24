Antisocial behavior has skyrocketed as a result of covid.

In Knowsley, there were twice as many incidents of antisocial behaviour last year as there were this year.

According to cops from Knowsley’s community safety partnership, the enormous increase was due to the way covid related occurrences were documented, not because of an increase in antisocial behavior.

While reports of antisocial behavior increased, burglaries and street robberies dropped in Knowsley as the covid epidemic spread.

According to a report prepared by Knowsley council, crime reports in the borough decreased by 2% overall last year, marking the first decline since 2015.

Officers from the partnership, which is made up of council officials, representatives from Merseyside Police, the probation service, and housing providers, said the results were “skewed” because of how covid related offences were coded at a meeting of Knowsley’s sustainable borough scrutiny committee.

Ian Willman, Knowsley Council’s head of community safety, told councillors that the borough had slightly over 13,000 offences reported in 2019/2020, down 230 from the previous year, owing to “a lot of outstanding work done across the partnership.”

Mr Willman went on to say that violent crimes made up the majority of the offenses reported (over 40%), and that while there were more reports of street harassment, burglaries and robberies were down.

“We were right in the heart of covid, and many complaints were around breaches that wouldn’t happen in other years, and they were categorised as antisocial behavior,” Mr Willman said, referring to a 50 percent increase in antisocial behavior documented.

“We were dealing with something we’d never seen before, so the significant increase was due to that.”

Knowsley had a slightly lower crime rate per 10,000 inhabitants than other local authorities in the region, with 88 per 10,000, compared to 112 in Liverpool and 70 in Wirral.

“Criminal damage and arson have gone down, but antisocial behavior has gone up, how does it come in?” Cllr Crispin Evans asked members from the borough’s community safety partnership. Is there a potential reporting problem, or are we now categorizing something as antisocial behavior that was previously considered criminal damage?” The summary comes to a conclusion.”