Antisemitic Graffiti Found on Mount Holyoke College Campus Is Probably the Work of a Student:

After discovering a hand-drawn swastika and an anti-Jewish insult in a residence hall restroom on Friday, Mount Holyoke College reported its third episode of antisemitic graffiti since October.

The graffiti, scribbled with black marker on restroom tile, was reported Tuesday by a parent of one of the students at the famous Massachusetts women’s school, according to Peggy Shukur, deputy regional director for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in New England.

In October, the ADL received two further allegations of swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks in bathrooms in the same residence hall.

The graffiti has been erased, according to a statement from school President Sonya Stephens, and an inquiry is underway.

“We think that these instances are the activities of an individual Mount Holyoke student who is living on campus, based on all of the information that we have available,” Stephens wrote. “We find such acts of hostility against other members of our community disgusting and take them very seriously.” The statement reminded the school’s Jewish community that it supports them, but it also expressed an interest in knowing the perpetrator’s motivation so that school administrators may “understand and actively confront these acts with any individual involved so that they end immediately.” According to Stephens, the school intends to collaborate with organizations in order to incorporate racial justice and antisemitic teaching into student orientations and personnel training.

The inquiry is involving local, state, and federal law enforcement, she said. To avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, she and the school have withheld additional information.

Stephens stated, “I am obliged to voice my extreme sadness and disgust that a member of our Mount Holyoke community would engage in such hurtful and cowardly conduct.”

“The association of the specific drawings revealed was intended to express the Nazi regime’s horrific history, antisemitism, racism, and white supremacy – none of these have any place at Mount Holyoke or in the many multinational communities of which we are so much a part,” says the statement.

According to the school’s website, there are approximately 2,200 pupils enrolled.

This year in Massachusetts, there have been several high-profile antisemitic events. Last spring, it was discovered that a Massachusetts high school football team used antisemitic words during on-field play calling.

A rabbi was stabbed outside a synagogue last summer. This is a condensed version of the information.