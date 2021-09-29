Antidepressants are â€ beneficialâ€TM in the long run.

According to new research, people who use antidepressants for a long time are less likely to relapse than those who stop using them.

The huge study found that when participants stopped taking antidepressants after a long duration of usage, slightly over half (56%) reported a relapse after a year, compared to 39% of those who stayed on medication.

According to the study’s authors, the findings back up existing prescribing practices and refute the notion that those taking antidepressants long-term are doing so unnecessarily.

They said, however, that the study showed that with the correct care, many patients may safely come off medicines.

The study involved 478 individuals in England who were all taking antidepressants such as citalopram, sertraline, fluoxetine, or mirtazapine, according to the findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The majority of people in the research (70%) had been on the medicine for more than three years (and all had been on it for at least nine months), and had started taking it after at least two bouts of depression.

The participants in the study were 73 percent female, 95 percent white, and ranged in age from 18 to 74, with an average age of 54.

When the study began, everyone participated felt healthy enough to stop taking their medications.

During the study, half of the patients (238) were randomly assigned to continue taking their antidepressants at their usual dose, while the other half (240) were told to stop taking them.

Over the course of two months, this discontinuation group progressively weaned off the drug they had been taking.

Six weeks after the trial began, people were interviewed again at 12 weeks, 26 weeks, 39 weeks, and 52 weeks.

Patients who eased off their antidepressants had a relapse sooner than those who kept on their medications, according to the findings.

At the 52-week mark, 56% of persons who had stopped taking antidepressants had relapsed, compared to 39% of those who had continued taking antidepressants.

The findings also revealed that at the 12-week mark, symptoms of despair and anxiety were more prevalent in the