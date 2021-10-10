Antibiotics fail some patients, thus maggots are employed to clean wounds in the NHS.

The NHS is increasingly using live maggots to clean wounds as the issue of antibiotic resistance threatens patients’ health.

According to an article in The Daily Telegraph, the treatment – which entails placing sterilised fly larvae to wounds to devour dead tissue – was popular in the early half of the twentieth century, but disappeared with the introduction of antibiotics in the 1940s.

Maggots, on the other hand, are now again being employed in the NHS and elsewhere due to antibiotic resistance. According to the paper, superbugs kill roughly 700,000 people each year, with that number expected to rise to 10 million by 2050.

BioMonde, a worldwide wound care company situated in Bridgend, South Wales, rears Greenbottle Blowfly maggots and sells roughly 25,000 “biobags” containing the insects across Europe each year, with 9,000 going to the NHS.

According to its website: “Larval Therapy, also known as “Maggot Therapy” or “Biosurgery,” involves introducing greenbottle fly larvae into a wound to remove necrotic, sloughy, and/or diseased tissue. If a wound is thought to be prone to resloughing, larvae can also be utilized to keep it clean after debridement.

“The centuries-old approach has been reintroduced into modern medicine by doctors and wound care specialists who discovered that larvae may cleanse wounds much more quickly than conventional dressings.”

According to the Telegraph, the bags, which contain between 50 and 400 live maggots, are placed on wounds that are resistant to medications. The maggots consume the rotting flesh, confining and eliminating the illness.

“Maggots are thought to be a source of degradation, although they’re actually clever little organisms… They are particularly effective in wounds with resistant infections, “Swansea University’s Yamni Nigam is a professor of healthcare science.

“We’re on the verge of a worldwide antimicrobial resistance catastrophe, and larval therapy is often thought of as a last resort or backup strategy to combat resistance – but it’s actually part of the solution.”

Live maggots were initially popularized by William Baer, an American scientist who employed them to treat troops’ wounds during World War I.

“It’s a tried-and-true technique that has endured the test of time,” says the author.

