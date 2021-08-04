Anti-vaxxers’ mistreatment of doctors and nurses must stop, according to healthcare organizations.

Leading health organizations in the UK are calling on the public to join them in demanding a stop to the maltreatment of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The trolling directed at Royal College of Midwives (RCM) chief executive Gill Walton as a result of her efforts to get pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19 prompted them to take action.

She, like many other top doctors attempting to increase vaccination rates among younger age groups, received a barrage of online hate.

Ms Walton and other nurses were linked to serial killer Myra Hindley and the Nazis in a series of tweets captured by the RCM.

Dr Samantha Batt-Rawdon, president of the Doctors’ Association UK and a frequent on Good Morning Britain, said she had to block dozens of accounts.

“I’m sorry, but I’ve had to start blocking individuals since @Twitter should be a safe area for doctors to speak up about the significance of vaccination, but all we’ve gotten back is a wall of abuse,” she tweeted.

“To be honest, this is the very last thing any of us require right now.”

On Wednesday, The Times will publish a letter written by the RCM and signed by Unison, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the NHS Confederation, the British Medical Association, and the Royal College of Nursing on standing up to abuse.

The hateful tweets thrown at Ms Walton sparked a social media backlash with the hashtag #IStandWithGill.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, was among those who condemned Covid-19 skeptics and the anti-vaxx movement.

“I am disgusted to witness the hatred aimed at @GillWaltonRCM and her @MidwivesRCM colleagues,” he wrote.

“Real-world data demonstrates the #Covid-19 vaccine is safe, and we support our midwives in disseminating this important information to the public.”

“Health and care workers have been working under enormous stress for the past 16 months, with increasing demands and fewer staff due to the epidemic, but they have still sought to deliver the best possible care,” Ms Walton added.

“I’m sure the vast majority of the general public appreciates your devotion and passion.

“However, far too many health-care employees have been subjected to abuse.”

