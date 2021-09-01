Anti-vaxxers are becoming vaccine adopters, with only 14% of Americans refusing to get the shot.

According to the most recent Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, only 14 percent of unvaccinated Americans are not at all likely to obtain the COVID shot.

The shift in attitude, according to Axios-Ipsos, is owing to the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine in late August, as well as a major increase in COVID cases across the United States due to the highly contagious Delta strain.

Nearly 80 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, yet according to Axios-Ipsos’ index, only one in every five of them will obtain the COVID vaccine. It was the lowest level of vaccine apprehension the advocacy group had witnessed since it began tracking the issue.

The index also looked at Americans’ concerns about the Delta version and going back to pre-coronavirus life too quickly. Currently, 78 percent of individuals are anxious about the pandemic, with 80 percent fearing that the Delta form would spread in the United States.

Another 60% of Americans believe that returning to pre-pandemic life now would pose a significant or moderate risk.

Despite these fears, some Americans are returning to normalcy while taking precautions. Over half of Americans (56%) say they go out to dine and visit with friends and family, yet 69 percent say they wear face masks part or all of the time.