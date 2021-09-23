Anti-vax demonstrators terrorize children outside of schools.

Anti-vax demonstrators targeted schools throughout the Wirral as part of a countrywide campaign opposing the roll-out of Covid vaccines for children aged 12 to 15.

Parents flocked to social media on Wednesday morning to express their displeasure with the “shock” and “distress” their children experienced as they arrived at school.

Emma, a mother, described herself as “outraged” after her daughter contacted her “in a panic” because “protesters were shouting” and handing out brochures to youngsters outside Prenton High School for Girls.

As the Kirkdale murder investigation enters its second day, heartfelt tributes to ‘Jay’ have been made.

“Some kids were not troubled by it, but others, like my child, were scared,” Emma told The Washington Newsday.

“They are aware of the dangers of strangers, and this was also awful for any youngsters with special needs.”

The prospect of “total strangers bothering youngsters” worried the Wirral mother.

“Regardless of pro or anti-vax, they had no right to make a child feel unsafe,” Emma said in a public Facebook forum.

“My child contacted me in tears, terrified for her and her friends’ safety because strange males followed her shouting at her, attempting to persuade her to take and scan a flyer,” she continued.

Another parent at a separate Wirral school alleged her daughter was thrust ‘leaflets into her arms’ by ‘older females’ outside St John Plessington Catholic College in Bebington on Wednesday morning.

“She was startled at what was occurring and that they were attempting to force their beliefs on the children,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but she stated a lot of the smaller children were extremely distressed.”

The Wirral Council released a statement in response to the protests.

“We are aware of a number of disruptions involving protestors outside various schools in Wirral yesterday,” said Cllr Wendy Clements, Chair of Wirral Council’s Children, Young People and Education Committee (22 September). This problem, according to our information, was not isolated to Wirral.

“While everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest, our primary concern is the safety, well-being, and education of our children.

“The Council’s.” “Summary comes to an end.”