Anti-vax conspiracies are debunked, as are covid falsehoods.

Since the beginning of March 2020, this has been one of the most unclear points of the epidemic.

With a total of 106,122 new infections detected today, the Omicron strain is driving confirmed cases to new highs since mass testing became accessible.

However, scientists and public health authorities are divided on whether a dangerous increase in hospital admissions will occur, putting the NHS at risk of collapse.

Unvaccinated individuals as young as 30 fear death in an intensive care unit.

Boris Johnson and his cabinet have opted not to impose any new limits until after Christmas, but have stated that further measures may be implemented before or after the New Year.

What is known is that the Omicron variation outperforms the Delta variant at escaping the vaccination, and booster shots are required to avoid avoidable deaths and severe illness.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories continue to circulate, as they have in previous months of the pandemic, particularly on social media, where complete rubbish may be seen and influenced by millions of people in a matter of seconds.

Here are some widespread myths and why experts believe they are incorrect:

The vaccination is dangerous.

Regulators confirmed a relationship between the Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine and a rare but deadly type of blood clot called Cerebral Venous Thrombosis earlier this year, which was definitely discouraging news (CVT).

Many people were naturally concerned when certain governments declared that the deployment would be halted and that urgent investigations would be conducted.

However, according to data from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the risks of dying from a blood clot are extremely low – approximately one in a million – while the chances of acquiring a clot at all are around ten in a million (MHRA).

Covid can also induce CVT, according to scientists, and your odds of having CVT after becoming infected are eight to ten times higher than they are after receiving the vaccination.

The small risk that the jabs pose is overshadowed by the amount of lives saved from covid.

Modeling estimates that 230,800 hospitalizations in people aged 45 have been avoided, according to Public Health England (PHE).