Anti-Vaccine COVID-19 kills the doctor who was dubbed “dangerous” for wearing a mask.

Dr. Christopher Foley, who chastised mask wearers and circulated erroneous information about a COVID-19 vaccine, died of COVID-19 symptoms.

On his company website, the Minnesota doctor pushed back against the continued usage of masks, arguing that they are “downright harmful” if worn for long periods of time. He also slammed the vaccine, calling it a “human experiment,” and argued that ivermectin and vitamins should be used widely to treat COVID-19.

Foley’s obituary stated that he died of a “unexpected illness,” although his son, Logan Foley, verified during his burial that he died of COVID-19 complications.

“Was he immunized? He wasn’t, he wasn’t, he wasn’t, he wasn’ “Logan said. “Wouldn’t he still be alive if he had been vaccinated? We’ll never know, of course.” Logan was perplexed as to how his father, a “mountain of a man who had never been sick a day in his life,” could die so suddenly after speaking with his son on the phone. “He was so busy taking care of the rest of us that he didn’t leave time for himself,” he explained. Foley started Minnesota Natural Medicine and became a natural medicine doctor after 22 years as a physician and internist in a medical system. In March of 2020, the doctor began posting about COVID-19 on his practice’s website, claiming that the virus was “possibly a bioweapon” and suggesting that homeopathy, an alternative medical practice, could be “one of the better weapons” for combating COVID-19.

Foley chastised experts for failing to promote the use of vitamin D and other nutrients, as well as ivermectin as a therapeutic option.

“Why would anyone fear going about their business even in high density, ‘risky’ environments if one simply adds the benefits of vitamin D and other micronutrients that we KNOW prevent morbidity or serious illness with this Wuhan virus to the effect of ivermectin and carrageenan—all easily obtainable and inexpensive?” Foley penned the piece.

Ivermectin is a parasite-fighting drug that has been investigated as a possible COVID-19 therapy. While there is anecdotal evidence of it working in certain individuals, studies have been tainted by faults, and the medicine has yet to show broad success in the real world. It has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is a condensed version of the information.