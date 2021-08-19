Anti-vaccination couple dies of COVID-19 two weeks apart, leaving four children behind.

After their parents, who were anti-vaxxers, died of COVID-19 complications just two weeks apart, four children were left orphaned.

After returning from a week-long church camp, Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, and Lydia Rodriguez, 42, tested positive. Lawrence drove his wife to the hospital on July 12 when she developed breathing issues, and the couple, who have been married for 21 years, were admitted to an intensive care unit in Texas.

Lawrence was brought to the ICU after experiencing shortness of breath, despite appearing to be recuperating from the infection. After being put on a ventilator, he died on Aug. 2.

Lydia, who was completely reliant on an oxygen mask at the time of her husband’s death, pleaded with her cousin, neonatal nurse Dottie Jones, to get their children vaccinated against the virus. She passed away on August 16th.

Jones told The Washington Post, “Lydia has never really believed in vaccines.” “She believed she could handle everything on her own and that medicine was unnecessary.”

According to the story, the couple was among the tens of millions of people in the United States who had not yet received at least one dose of the vaccination, which is free for anybody over the age of 12.

Jones has scheduled vaccinations for the couple’s 18-year-old twins and 16-year-old son. Their 11-year-old daughter will be scheduled for a vaccination as soon as she is eligible.

The couple’s COVID-19 situation was similar to those of other anti-vaxxers who implored their doctors to give them vaccination doses as they fought to stay alive after contracting the virus.

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, took to Facebook in mid-July to discuss her experiences treating COVID-19 patients who were in serious condition.

“I’m admitting healthy young patients to the hospital with severe COVID infections. They beg me for the vaccine one of the last things they do before being intubated. I take their hand in mine and apologize, but it’s too late. When I call time of death a few days later, I embrace their family members and remind them that the best way to memorialize their loved one is to get vaccinated and tell everyone they know to do the same,” she added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States reported 141,893 new illnesses on Tuesday, raising the country’s seven-day average to 130,121.

