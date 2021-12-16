Anti-vaccination activists planned to assassinate a German politician over a COVID-19 restriction, according to police.

After murder threats were made online against state Premier Michael Kretschmer for his stance on COVID-19 legislation, authorities raided multiple places in Saxony, Germany, this week.

According to German public broadcaster DW, police searched five residences in Saxony’s capital city of Dresden, as well as one in the nearby town of Heidenau. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the probe targeted five men and a woman, all of whom are German nationals aged 32 to 64.

According to Reuters, the gang, defined as far-right anti-vaccination campaigners, was accused of preparing to assassinate Kretschmer.

During the raids, “crossbows, pieces of weapons, and weapons” were discovered, according to a spokesman for the State Criminal Police Office.

According to investigators, the group’s “death intentions” against the premier were discussed on the messaging app Telegram.

“Members of the chat group, which connects opponents of vaccination, the state, and the current anti-pandemic program, announced plans to murder the Saxony premier and other representatives of the Saxony government, both in the group and in non-virtual encounters,” police said in a statement.

The threats against Kretschmer were linked to the prospect of COVID-19 limitations, such as obligatory vaccines. After originally dubbing pandemic restrictions “hysteria,” the politician reversed course and called for a tight lockdown in Saxony to stop the fourth wave of infections.

According to publicly accessible data, Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate of among German states, with roughly 58 percent of its people fully inoculated. It does, however, have one of Germany’s biggest COVID-19 caseloads.

According to authorities, the conspiracy to assassinate Kretschmer was discovered after journalists infiltrated the “Dresden Offlinevernetzung,” or “Dresden offline network,” and discovered that members were recommending armed assault against the premier and other members of the Saxony state administration.

The members of the organization, who were said to number between 103 and 130, made claims about having “piercing weapons and crossbows” and “using armed force” against officials. In addition, the group’s head is said to have used the conversation to instruct members on how to obtain firearms.

It was unclear whether the people involved in the raids on Wednesday were members of the group.

In reaction to the threats, Kretschmer stated that the state administration will increase its efforts to combat extremism. Threats against authorities, journalists, and scientists are equally unacceptable, he added, adding that “every effort” would be made to find the offenders.

"Of course, you are free to say whatever you want. When violence is involved, though, the game is done.