Anti-vaccination activist in hospital with COVID for four nights refuses to be vaccinated.

Despite being hospitalized last week after getting the virus during the outbreak of the highly dangerous Delta version, Richard Fairbrass, the main singer of the pop group Right Said Fred, is still refusing to get a COVID vaccine.

Fairbrass, 67, is best known for the pop group’s 1991 smash song I’m Too Sexy. He was transported to a hospital in Berkshire, southern England, by ambulance last weekend after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The musician spent four nights in the hospital under supervision before being allowed to heal at his home in Windsor, Berkshire.

Despite his stay in the hospital for COVID treatment, Fairbrass, who has previously labeled COVID vaccines a “scam,” told MailOnline that he will not be getting vaccinated.

“This vaccine is exclusively for experimental usage; it’s on trial until 2023, and there’s no long-term data on it; anyone who takes it is fooling themselves. When everything is fine in 2023, I’ll do it. Fairbrass told the newspaper, “I’m not going to have one now.”

Despite the fact that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s “expected study completion date” is May 2023, the shot has been approved for emergency use in the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as several other countries across the world.

Pharmaceutical companies are required to continue investigating vaccinations that have passed safety checks and trial phases before being delivered to the general public after they have been approved for usage.

Meanwhile, the NHS website in the United Kingdom claims that “millions of people have received a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, and the vaccines’ safety is still being reviewed.” Serious adverse effects are extremely uncommon.”

The “Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 percent effective against hospitalization after two doses,” according to Public Health England, while the “Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective.”

Around 71 percent of the UK population has received at least their first vaccination, with research suggesting that vaccination provides the best protection against COVID when compared to having previously been infected with the virus.

Fairbrass confirmed to MailOnline that he tested positive for COVID during his stay in the hospital, and characterized his symptoms as being “a little breathless” and “extremely weary.”

