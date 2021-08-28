Anti-supermarket with the goal of transforming a high street.

In New Brighton, a new “anti-supermarket” will open with live music, a bar, a recording studio, and artisan stores.

Hope: The Anti-Supermarket, a new venue in the seaside town, will hold an open house preview this weekend as part of developer Rockpoint Leisure’s ongoing revitalization effort.

The former supermarket will be transformed into an independent market, community hub, and arts and events area. It has been under the management of many chain supermarkets over the years, including Co-op and Kwik Save.

The Rockpoint initiative is led by local entrepreneur Dan Davies, and it currently includes places such as the Middle Eastern restaurant Habibi, RockPoint Records, and the classic James Atherton Pub on Victoria Road.

“The idea is to add in a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker, but also give a platform to have retail, clothes, craft, apparel, but have a spin on it in a different way with live music and entertainment and a craft brewery in the back and a recording studio in the top,” said Mr Davies, whose company has invested over £6.5 million in the town so far.

“We want it to have a more colorful feel to it. That is what we desired and are attempting to achieve.”

The recording studio, dubbed Hope Street after the street behind it, will be on the venue’s first level.

It took only four weeks to finish the project to “recycle and repurpose the old failed supermarket into a new home and a fresh hope for local independent traders.”

Along with a new bar on site, the inaugural weekend will feature musicians, street food booths, and resident traders offering everything from craft brews to books.

“The trip has only just begun!” the retailer noted in a statement. We’ve already gathered a fantastic group of craftsmen, vendors, artists, musicians, and volunteers to mark the beginning of something new and revolutionary in the heart of the ‘new’ New Brighton.”

Passers-by and motorists on Victoria Road and Rowson Street have been paying close attention to the site in recent weeks since it was discovered.