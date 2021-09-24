Anti-social behavior plagued a bus route, yet shortages were avoided.

Despite a slew of challenges, including anti-social behavior and driver shortages, a critical bus service was salvaged at the last minute.

The X1 bus service, which runs between Runcorn and Liverpool, was set to be discontinued this weekend.

However, following a massive outcry, Merseytravel and Halton Borough Council have agreed to fund the X1 service, which was set to be discontinued on Sunday.

In a suspected kidnapping, a man is bundled into the back of a car.

The bus service will now resume, although with a decreased frequency.

“We done it!” East Runcorn MP Mike Amesbury wrote on Facebook. The X1 bus was saved! My petition received almost 1,250 signatures.

“Merseytravel and Halton Council must have heard the community outrage because it will resume on Monday, although on a reduced schedule.

“However, a bus service is preferable to no bus service!”

The first bus will leave Castlefields at 5:30 a.m., and the final bus will arrive in Runcorn at 20:05 p.m. There will be seven buses in each direction, evenly spaced throughout the day.

“A great thank you to constituents who took the time to support my campaign, as well as both Labour-run authorities – particularly Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram – for stepping in to fund the route and ensuring it is safe for the foreseeable future,” Mr Amesbury said.

“Congratulations to everyone, and I would encourage everyone to use MP Travel’s service, since this is the greatest way to ensure its long-term viability.”

“We have been communicating with the local authorities on the X1 and the service will continue, but, for the time being, this will be on a modified timetable,” MP Travel said in an online statement.

MP Travel has voiced concerns about anti-social behavior along the route, as well as recruitment issues resulting from the national driver shortage.

Mr. Amesbury, the Labour MP for Weaver Vale, said his staff would write to the police to see what assistance they might provide the company.

He claimed it was “absolutely intolerable” if “a handful of fools” threatened drivers and passengers at times, adding, “I will continue to utilize.”

“The summary comes to an end.”