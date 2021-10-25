Anti-Semitic ‘Vax the Jews’ Banner Hung on Texas Bridge Protest.

An antisemitic sign with the words “Vax The Jews” was put near the Shalom Austin Jewish Community Center in West Austin, sparking outrage on social media.

The inflammatory sign, which was linked to goyimtv.tv, was the subject of complaints, according to Austin police.

The site is linked to the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic white supremacist organization led by Jon Minadeo II, according to Stop Antisemitism.

Jon Eugene Minadeo II, the man who hung the #antisemitic banners on the 405 in #LosAngeles this past weekend, trespassed onto a Chabad in Marina Del Ray yesterday to spew more of his anti-Semitism.

According to Stop Antisemitism, the Goyim Defense League was accused last summer of "posting antisemitic fliers suggesting Jews coordinated the 9/11 attacks across Northern California communities of Santa Rosa and Novato, including at the San Marin high school." Many people in the Texas city have expressed their displeasure with the sign.

Lorri Barnett, an Austin resident, wrote on Twitter that the sign “truly caught me off guard,” adding, “I had to explain to my 11-year-old what that meant & why someone would believe that.” Coming home from a birthday party was not the teaching moment I had anticipated.” “A scene in which someone covered in Nazi images is installing hate symbols in a public space will never be “safe”—no matter how much that person may conform with COVID regulations,” another Texan Twitter user, Travis, said. Others used the opportunity to mock the antisemitic banners’ apparent illogic, pointing out that immunization against the coronavirus would save Jewish lives.

“For the record, I believe we should vax the Jews, as well as every other religious organization,” Lo-fi Takes To Study stated.

Jon Minadeo II, a neo-Nazi who has plagued Jewish communities in California, Florida, Canada, and now Texas, dropped a “Vax The Jews” highway banner in western Austin yesterday.

Jon Minadeo II, a neo-Nazi who has plagued Jewish communities in California, Florida, Canada, and now Texas, dropped a "Vax The Jews" highway banner in western Austin yesterday.

Why is Officer Nelson of the @Austin Police beaming joyfully at this horrible bigot? StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) https://t.co/98JxQpomAj pic.twitter.com/RINooBSsNo 24th of October, 2021 KSV, a Twitter user from Austin, agreed, joking, "This might be the first neo-Nazi sign I've ever seen."