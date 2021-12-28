Anti-Semitic Anti-Vaccine Posters Have Been Found Across the United States.

In the last week, antisemitic fliers have been distributed in numerous areas in an attempt to link the Jewish faith to COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that several flyers were posted on the front steps of homes in Springfield, Missouri, sometime on Christmas Eve night.

According to the publication, at least two dozen flyers for many blocks were discovered in a neighborhood near Bass Pro Shops.

“Every single component of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” the fliers claimed, attempting to link the Jewish faith to spurious coronavirus vaccination conspiracy claims.

Anti-vaccine posters with the Star of David — a widely recognized sign of Jewish identity and Judaism — were also discovered this week at two locations in Los Angeles, according to an Isreal Hayom article.

According to the Israeli daily, the posters were strewn about outside the Baba Sale Congregation and in front of a Cedar-Sinai Medical Center building. They featured the Jewish emblem formed by the letters A and V overlapping.

“Report Anti-Vaxxers,” the fliers said, “because you care and they don’t.” They also supplied a phone number for an unknown Hollywood restaurant.

The flyers were blasted by local police and city council members.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the flyers discovered in Springfield, which were originally reported on social media by local Jim Lee, were part of a nationwide antisemitic campaign planned by a hate group created in 2020.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish non-governmental organization, the group denies the Holocaust and erroneously alleges Jews were responsible for the September 11 terrorist assault.

Since the group’s creator challenged his supporters to spread the posters over the Christmas holidays beginning on Dec. 18, hundreds of fliers from the group have been sighted in at least ten states.

Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, and Vermont were among the states.

“This antisemitic campaign attempting to link Jews to COVID-19 is highly condemned. These phony conspiracy theories are harmful antisemitic stereotypes about Jews, and they have no place in our society “In response to the discovery of the Springfield fliers, which were the first in the state, Etzion Neuer, regional director for the organization’s Heartland office, remarked.

“As hate and extremism spread across the country, we must unify to combat intolerance and bigotry in all of its manifestations,” Neuer said.

The city of Springfield, according to city spokesperson Cora Scott, “highly denounced” the flyers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.