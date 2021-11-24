Anti-Masker who yelled “Let’s Go Brandon” was kicked off the plane and arrested by police.

Following a disagreement aboard a plane, Las Vegas Metro police detained a lady at McCarran International Airport.

Katrina Alspaugh, of Las Vegas, was charged for breaking airport rules, according to an arrest report obtained by KXAN-TV.

Alspaugh refused to wear a mask onboard an Allegiant Air trip, prompting police to arrive at Terminal 1.

On January 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order mandating passengers to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unless the individual qualifies for an exemption, this includes when traveling by plane.

Alspaugh was standing on the jet bridge after being removed from the plane by an airline employee when authorities arrived to confront her.

While being led away by officers in a wheelchair, the woman continued to raise a commotion.

Before being arrested, Alspaugh allegedly yelled obscenities and the phrase “let’s go Brandon.”

Alspaugh was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department and McCarran International Airport have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

“Let’s go Brandon” is a popular meme among President Joe Biden’s detractors.

It gained popularity after a sportscaster misinterpreted what NASCAR race spectators were chanting during the Sparks 300 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brandon Brown won the race, and the sportscaster mistook the crowd’s chants for “let’s go Brandon” rather than “f**k Joe Biden.”

Trump addressed the phrase at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida earlier this month.

During an appearance for the America First Policy Institute, Trump slammed Joe Biden and his presidency.

“I still like the first phrase better, strangely more accurate,” he stated after cries of “let’s go Brandon.”

A lady was held earlier this week after an incident at an airport, this time at Nevada’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

A video of a woman dressed in a Trump flag confronting a woman with her phone out has gone popular on TikTok.

After being repeatedly asked if she was being recorded, a Trump fan snatched the latter’s phone from her grip.

Security descended on her almost quickly, according to the footage, and told her she didn’t have the authority to knock people’s phones out. This is a condensed version of the information.